Prosecutors plan to announce charges Wednesday against the driver in a pursuit that ended in a crash that killed a sheriff's deputy in San Bernardino County.

Ryan Dwayne Turner was arrested after the chase and horrific crash Monday at an intersection in Victorville. San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson will announce charges at a 12:30 p.m. news conference.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Hector Cuevas, Jr. died at the scene of the crash in the high desert community. Video showed a patrol SUV split in two and debris scattered near the intersection of Seneca and El Evado roads.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A black sedan in the intersection appeared to have front-end damage with airbags deployed inside the car.

Dozens of people gathered Tuesday night at the scene of the crash to mourn the 36-year-old deputy. Flowers, candles and other items were left in tribute to the six-year member of the department who was remembered as a stand-up individual whose death is a deep loss for the community.

He is survived by his wife, two young children, his parents and his siblings.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus announced the arrest of Turner Jr., 22, of San Bernardino, in connection with the crash. Turner has previously been arrested for another car chase.

After the crash, a procession of law enforcement officers escorted the body of Cuevas to the coroner's office in San Bernardino. The procession passed through the parking lot of the Victorville Police Station, which is about 1 mile east of the crash location.

Firefighters on top of two fire engines parked on a freeway overpass saluted as the procession passed.

Victorville contracts with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for police services.