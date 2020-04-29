Clayton Kershaw

Charity Formed by Dodgers Pitcher Raises $85,000 for Coronavirus Relief

The charity, formed in 2011, has raised more than $12 million for vulnerable and at-risk children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, the Dominican Republic and Zaire.

By City News Service

Norm Hall

A charity founded by Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife announced Wednesday that more than $85,000 has been raised within two weeks to benefit organizations in Los Angeles and Dallas that are helping people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds will be split equally between the Dream Center in Los Angeles, which is serving 13,000 meals a day during the pandemic, and Behind Every Door in Dallas, which provides boxes with food essentials that families need.

Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, matched the contributions dollar-for-dollar.

Los Angeles Dodgers 10 hours ago

Dodgers’ Fans Still Waiting For Word on Ticket Refunds After MLB Announcement

Los Angeles Dodgers 11 hours ago

Vin Scully Calms Concerned Fans With Audio Message

"This campaign has been such an awesome surprise,'' the couple said in a written statement. "We really wanted to figure out a way to address the immediate needs of a couple of our beneficiaries who are serving families due to COVID-19. It has been incredible to see the swell of support from so many people.''

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast had a reunion on Will Smith’s Snapchat show, “Will From Home” and it was pretty epic.

Five of the donors to the campaign will each participate in a Zoom call with the Kershaws in the coming week. Donors who contributed more than $5,000 will also be receiving Zoom calls from the couple to thank them for their contributions, according to the charity.

The charity, formed in 2011, has raised more than $12 million for vulnerable and at-risk children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, the Dominican Republic and Zaire.

This article tagged under:

Clayton KershawcoronavirusDodgers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us