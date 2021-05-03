Officers Block Driver to End Chase From Long Beach Into Southern Orange County

A chase that began early Monday in southern Los Angeles County continued on freeways in Orange County before officers blocked in the hatchback.

The chase began near the 105 and 405 freeways when officers tried to pull over a driver for speeding.

The silver hatchback reached speeds around 100 mph in the Long Beach area, but slowed after a spike strip damaged the driver's side front tire. The driver exited the freeway in the Laguna Woods area.

The driver tried to make a U-turn, but officers boxed the car in on the 73 Freeway near Alicia Parkway. The driver was removed from the car and arrested.

Details about the driver's identity were not immediately available.