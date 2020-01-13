Koreatown

Chase Driver Sought After Crashing Into Parked Cars in Koreatown

A passenger suffered a major injury after the brief chase and crash

By Oleevia Woo and Jonathan Lloyd

NBCLA

Officers search for a pursuit driver who crashed into parked cars Jan. 13, 2020 in Koreatown.

An overnight search continued early Monday in the Koreatown area for the driver of a stolen car who crashed into several other vehicles at the end of a short pursuit

The brief chase ended at 2:10 a.m. around Seventh and Berendo streets, according police. Officers attempted to pull over a stolen car and the driver took off, crashing and then getting out of the car and running from the scene.

An injured passenger was left behind and paramedics took him to a hospital. Officers said he suffered a major injury, but details were not immediately available.

A perimeter search was underway in the area for the driver.

This article tagged under:

KoreatownPursuitLAPDchase
