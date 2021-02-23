Ontario

Short Pursuit Ends in Deadly Police Shooting in Ontario

Police opened fire when the driver rammed three police vehicles, according to authorities.

By Oscar Flores

A driver accused of ramming three police vehicles after a short pursuit in Ontario died Tuesday morning following a police shooting.

The shooting happened at about midnight in the area of Beverly Court and 6th Street following a car chase after officers attempted to pull over the driver for a vehicle code violation, said the Ontario Police Department.

Police opened fire when the driver rammed three police vehicles, according to authorities. The driver died at the scene.

The identity of the driver was not immediately known.

Ontario police said a woman in the driver's car was not injured in the shooting. She was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant on unrelated charges, police said.

No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.

