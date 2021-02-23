Short Pursuit Ends in Deadly Police Shooting in Ontario

A driver accused of ramming three police vehicles after a short pursuit in Ontario died Tuesday morning following a police shooting.

The shooting happened at about midnight in the area of Beverly Court and 6th Street following a car chase after officers attempted to pull over the driver for a vehicle code violation, said the Ontario Police Department.

OPD is working an officer involved shooting at Beverly and 6th. The shooting occurred after a pursuit in which the suspect rammed 3 police units. The suspect is deceased. There were no officers injured during the incident. The investigation is ongoing. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) February 23, 2021

Police opened fire when the driver rammed three police vehicles, according to authorities. The driver died at the scene.

The identity of the driver was not immediately known.

Ontario police said a woman in the driver's car was not injured in the shooting. She was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant on unrelated charges, police said.

No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.