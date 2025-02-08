$600,000 worth of chassis stolen from the Port of LA recovered

Authorities recovered Friday $600,000 worth of chassis, set aside for commercial truckers to use to move cargo, that was stolen from the Port of Los Angeles.

Police had been investigating the series of thefts for months, where the suspected theft ring would reface, alter and resell the stolen chassis.

The investigation led to a facility in Gardena where 24 chassis believed stolen were recovered, police said.

Port of Los Angeles Police estimate the revenue generated from the operation is in the millions.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“The Port of Los Angeles is the busiest port in the United States so stopping this theft was important for everyone involved,'' LA Port Police Lieutenant Rosario Ferrara said. “Our investigation into these activities continues to evolve, but we hope this arrest sends a message to other criminals targeting the Port complex.''