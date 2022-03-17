Chemical Leak Causes Hazardous Materials Incident in Atwater Village

A leak occurred Thursday morning at a chemical manufacturing business's building in Atwater Village, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters who responded to the call believed it to be an automatic fire alarm incident, but they reclassified the call as a hazardous materials incident and requested extra resources when they arrived.

Hazardous materials crews then responded to the chemical leak incident.

There is no fire at the building, according to an LAFD spokesperson.

"The business is 'Huntsman Chemical' and there was an incident reportedly during the transport of a product, which resulted in a leak," said Margaret Stewart of LAFD.

The building was evacuated around 8:30 a.m. and no injuries were immediately reported, the LAFD said.

The chemical plant manager was at the scene assisting LAFD HazMat crews as they investigated and handled any potential hazards.

No details about what caused the incident were immediately available.