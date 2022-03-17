Atwater Village

Chemical Leak Causes Hazardous Materials Incident in Atwater Village

"The business is 'Huntsman Chemical' and there was an incident reportedly during the transport of a product, which resulted in a leak," an LAFD spokesperson said.

By Maggie More and City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A leak occurred Thursday morning at a chemical manufacturing business's building in Atwater Village, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters who responded to the call believed it to be an automatic fire alarm incident, but they reclassified the call as a hazardous materials incident and requested extra resources when they arrived.

Hazardous materials crews then responded to the chemical leak incident.

There is no fire at the building, according to an LAFD spokesperson.

"The business is 'Huntsman Chemical' and there was an incident reportedly during the transport of a product, which resulted in a leak," said Margaret Stewart of LAFD.

The building was evacuated around 8:30 a.m. and no injuries were immediately reported, the LAFD said.

Orange County Fire Feb 9

Fire and Explosion in OC Foam Factory Visible from Freeway

Pasadena Dec 20, 2021

Over 1K Gallons of Gasoline Cleaned Up After Spill When Vehicle Bumps Into Pasadena Gas Pump

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The chemical plant manager was at the scene assisting LAFD HazMat crews as they investigated and handled any potential hazards.

No details about what caused the incident were immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Atwater VillageLAFDhazmatchemical leak
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us