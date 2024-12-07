Chemical spill in Van Nuys prompts evacuation order

An evacuation order was issued at the Anheuser-Busch facility in Van Nuys on Saturday following a chemical spill, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

Crews responded to a fire involving hazardous materials at the site sometime around noon. Upon arrival, firefighters found a “partially extinguished fire” involving a 10-gallon container of hydrogen peroxide.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without further incident. No injuries were reported in connection with the blaze or spill.

Due to the fire involving hazardous materials, LAFD hazmat crews were called to the scene to monitor the air and evaluate the spill. Those in the immediate area were ordered to evacuate as a precaution.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It is unclear what caused the spill or fire.