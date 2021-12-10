Chihuahua Survives Brutal Stabbing in Pomona

Investigators are looking into a disturbing case of animal abuse in Pomona after a good samaritan discovered a dog suffering from multiple stab wounds at a local park.

That dog survived and now the owner is devastated and pleading for help to find out who did this.

Investigators tell NBC4 they are certain it was a person with a knife and not another animal who injured Panchito.

Arturo Guerra is trying his best to nurse his 10-year-old chihuahua “Panchito” back to health.

After surgery, his little body is covered in stitches. He also has broken ribs.

Guerra says Panchito and his other dog Rosco are always by his side.

“When I'm coming from work, that’s the animal waiting for me,” Guerra said.

But Wednesday, Panchito was nowhere to be found.

Guerra didn’t know at the time, but that morning a good samaritan came across Panchito at nearby Philadelphia park to find he was barely alive.

“Somebody cut it with the knife, a lot of cuts,” Guerra said.

Investigators with the Inland Valley Humane Society say the dog had several deliberate stab wounds and four large slash wounds across his neck and abdomen.

Guerra believes panchito got out of their backyard fence.

“I put a lot of stuff, I don’t want the dog to go out to the park. He makes holes and goes,” Guerra said.

On the other side is the park where he was found.

“That dog is like my family,” Guerra said.

Guerra is praying his dog pulls through and he also wants whoever is responsible to be caught.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives around Philadelphia park to check their security cameras for anything suspicious from Wednesday morning.