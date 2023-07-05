Lancaster

 Child airlifted after dog attack in Lancaster

A 4-year-old girl sustained traumatic injuries when she was bitten in the face by a dog in Lancaster on Wednesday. 

The girl was bitten around 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Thomas Drive, near East Avenue K, between 20th Street East and 22nd Street East, according to videographer Luis Meza.

The girl was taken to Children's Hospital Los Angeles by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The girl's condition was not immediately known.

