Child death investigation underway in Lancaster

Authorities on Saturday were investigating the death of a child in Lancaster.

Lancaster station deputies responded to a call of a child not breathing in the 44700 block of Standrige Avenue, south of Antelope Valley High School at 7:20 a.m., said the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Sheriff officials said.

The minor’s age and the cause of death were not released.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Homicide investigators are routinely involved in death investigations when the cause is unknown, said the LASD.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call 323-89—5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.