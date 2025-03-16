Lancaster

Child death investigation underway in Lancaster

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department.

By Elizabeth Chavolla and Bill Feather

Authorities on Saturday were investigating the death of a child in Lancaster.

Lancaster station deputies responded to a call of a child not breathing in the 44700 block of Standrige Avenue, south of Antelope Valley High School at 7:20 a.m., said the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department.

The minor’s age and the cause of death were not released.

Homicide investigators are routinely involved in death investigations when the cause is unknown, said the LASD.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call 323-89—5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

