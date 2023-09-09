Child dies in fiery car crash in Monrovia: Police

A child died when a vehicle crashed into parked cars, then a tree and burst into flames in Monrovia, authorities said Saturday.

The crash occurred about 7:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Duarte Road and Fifth Avenue, according to the Monrovia Police Department.

"When personnel arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames," a police statement said.

Firefighters put out the flames and tended to the occupants of the vehicle, including the child, police said. All were taken to Los Angeles General Medical Center, police said.

"The child later succumbed to his injuries," Monrovia police said in their statement.

Authorities did not release the name of the child who died.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The Arcadia Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team was assisting Monrovia police. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Monrovia police Det. Travis Ortega at 626-256-8049 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.