Child Killed In Crash In Santa Margarita

A child was killed Sunday when a vehicle crashed in Santa Margarita.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the fatal victim was a child, but did not provide further details.

The crash happened on Antonio Parkway at Oaktree, in a residential area north of Oso Parkway, around 4:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was unclear if the child was in a vehicle or on foot.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.