Irvine

Child Killed in Fatal Traffic Collision in Irvine

Irvine police are investigating a fatal traffic collision that resulted in the death of a child.

By Staff Reports

Police car
Getty Images

Irvine police are investigating a fatal traffic collision that resulted in the death of a 23-month-old girl Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Irvine police and OC Fire Authority personnel responded to a traffic collision within an apartment community near the 300 block of Estancia.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the collision occurred in the parking lot between an Amazon van and the child.

When first responders arrived to the incident they immediately rendered aid to the child but she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No drugs or alcohol appear to be a factor.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information related to the collision should contact Detective Christopher Ostrowski at costrowski@cityofirvine.org or 949-724-7047

This article tagged under:

IrvineOrange County Fireirvine police department
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us