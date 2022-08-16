Child Killed in Fatal Traffic Collision in Irvine

Irvine police are investigating a fatal traffic collision that resulted in the death of a 23-month-old girl Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Irvine police and OC Fire Authority personnel responded to a traffic collision within an apartment community near the 300 block of Estancia.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the collision occurred in the parking lot between an Amazon van and the child.

When first responders arrived to the incident they immediately rendered aid to the child but she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No drugs or alcohol appear to be a factor.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information related to the collision should contact Detective Christopher Ostrowski at costrowski@cityofirvine.org or 949-724-7047