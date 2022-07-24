Temecula

Child Killed in Temecula Crash; Six Others Hurt

Four people were seriously injured, two others had moderate injuries and one person required extrication from a vehicle, the department reported.

By City News Service

Police tape is pictured in this undated file photo
Getty Images

A child died, and five others were injured, in a crash in Temecula on Sunday.

The collision happened at 6:25 p.m. at the intersection state Route 79 and Anza Road, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

A child died at the scene, the department reported. Three other children and an adult suffered serious injures, and three other adults suffered moderate injuries. All the victims were transported to a hospital.

Anza Road was temporarily closed in both directions near the intersection with state Route 79, the department reported.

This article tagged under:

TemeculaState Route 79
