Baldwin Hills

Little Child, Man in His 40s Injured in Baldwin Hills Shooting

By Shahan Ahmed and Esmeralda Cisneros

Troy McLaurin

A 7-year-old child and a man in his 40s were injured in a shooting in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw area Saturday, Los Angeles said.

The shooting was reported around 5:00 p.m. in the 4100 block of Somerset Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the incident and had a large presence in the area, the LAFD said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

In Memoriam 27 mins ago

Commercials Legend, SAG-AFTRA Pioneer Joyce Gordon Dead at 90

LA Galaxy 3 hours ago

Chicharito Debuts, LA Galaxy Opens Season With 1-1 Draw in Houston

Both victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, the LAPD said.

The shooter, who was still on the loose, was described as a man wearing a blue hooded-sweatshirt, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Baldwin HillsSouth Los Angeles
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us