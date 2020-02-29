Little Child, Man in His 40s Injured in Baldwin Hills Shooting

A 7-year-old child and a man in his 40s were injured in a shooting in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw area Saturday, Los Angeles said.

The shooting was reported around 5:00 p.m. in the 4100 block of Somerset Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the incident and had a large presence in the area, the LAFD said.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, the LAPD said.

The shooter, who was still on the loose, was described as a man wearing a blue hooded-sweatshirt, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.