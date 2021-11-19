Children Abducted in Sylmar; Mother Sought

Authorities Friday were searching for two girls who were allegedly abducted by their mother in the Sylmar area.

Angela Doroteo, 42, and an unknown male suspect allegedly took the 4year-old and 7-year-old by force from their foster mother as she was taking them to a doctor's appointment at Olive View Medical Center, at 14445 Olive View Drive, about 5:25 p.m. Thursday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Alejandra Parra.

Doroteo and the male suspect allegedly pushed the foster mother to the ground, pulled the children out of her vehicle and placed them in a darkgray Chevorlet Malibu that fled the scene. The car was recovered a short time later not far from Olive View Medical Center, though the children and the suspect were not found.

Doroteo, who previously lost her parental rights, was believed to be heading to Mexico, Parra said.

She is Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a face mask.

The 4-year-old girl is Hispanic, 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 58 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, green skirt and orange shoes.

The 7-year-old girl is Hispanic, 4 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a teal sweatshirt, dark jeans and cowboy boots.

The children's names were not released.

Anyone with information the childrens' or suspects' whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Major Crimes Bureau Hotline at 562-946-7893.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.