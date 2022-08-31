Two Children Found in Car at Scene of Deadly Shooting in Westlake

Two young children were found in a car in the aftermath of a deadly shooting late Tuesday in Los Angeles' Westlake area.

Two people were killed in the shooting at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Westlake Boulevard. A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were killed and a third person was injured.

Los Angeles police found two toddlers in a white sedan near the crime scene. Both children, who were not injured, were taken into protective custody.

It was not immediately clear whether the children are related to the people involved in the shooting.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available, but police said it stemmed from a dispute.