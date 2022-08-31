Westlake

Two Children Found in Car at Scene of Deadly Shooting in Westlake

Two people, ages 17 and 21, were killed in the shooting late Tuesday near downtown Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday Aug. 30, 2022 near downtown LA.
OnScene

Two young children were found in a car in the aftermath of a deadly shooting late Tuesday in Los Angeles' Westlake area.

Two people were killed in the shooting at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Westlake Boulevard. A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were killed and a third person was injured.

Los Angeles police found two toddlers in a white sedan near the crime scene. Both children, who were not injured, were taken into protective custody.

It was not immediately clear whether the children are related to the people involved in the shooting.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available, but police said it stemmed from a dispute.

This article tagged under:

Westlake
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us