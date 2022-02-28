Children in Car When Father Gunned Down in Road Rage Shooting

A gunman was being sought in the High Desert after road rage shooting on Interstate 15 left a father dead a he was delivering food with his two small children in the car.

Marco Lara Jr., a 24-year-old father of three, was killed Thursday in Victorville, police said.

His family is asking for help in finding the killer, who took away the man they say dedicated his life to his children.

"He loved us. He protected us all the time," Jennifer Lara, his sister, said

"He loved his kids. He loved his kids a lot."

Last Thursday, Marco was driving north on Interstate 15 in Victorville at around 7:30 p.m. making a food delivery.

His wife Katelyn, their 4-year-old daughter and year-old son were riding with him, when Katelyn says a car in front of them started brake checking Marco's SUV.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"He followed the car off to the side of the freeway," Katelyn said.

Katelyn said they pulled over at the Nisqualli Road offramp and Marco got out to confront the other driver.

"He stood up for what he thought was right in the moment. He thought he could resolve what was going on with the other car," she said.

But within seconds, the other driver pulled out a gun and shot Marco before driving off, Family members say Marco's 4-year-old daughter witnessed everything.

"Last night when she was crying. All I could do was hug her and tell her that he's taking care of her from heaven," Katelyn said.

It was dark so Katelyn wasn't able to get a good look at the shooter or the car.

"You never expect for someone's life to be taken over road rage," Katelyn said.

Family members have set up an account on Cashapp to help pay for marco's burial. They are also asking witnesses to come forward to help identify the shooter.

“I hate him because now my kids have to live without my soulmate," Katelyn siad,

Investigators are looking for surveillance video that may have captured the suspect's car.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the CHP at 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247).