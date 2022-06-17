Hollywood

Children Found in Car at Scene of Double Fatal Shooting in Hollywood

No arrests were reported early Friday in the shooting deaths of a man and woman in their 20s.

By Toni Guinyard and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man and woman in their 20 were found fatally shot late Thursday in Hollywood.

Two young children were found inside a car near where the bodies were discovered at Carlos Avenue and Gower Street. The children were taken to the LAPD's Hollywood Station.

Police said they believe that the deceased woman is the mother of the children.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Witnesses reported a person running from the scene, but no arrests were reported early Friday. A detailed description of the person was not available.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodLAPD
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us