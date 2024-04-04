Chilly temps, mountain snow and chance of showers thanks to spring storm

Another spring storm is taking aim for Southern California and this time, it’s expected to bring chilly temperatures regionwide and a fresh blanket of snow in our mountains.

Gloomy conditions clouded the Southland on Thursday as another system crept into the region. This system not only brings the chance of thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail, but also cooler temperatures that are forecasted to be 10 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

“One note with this system – it is very cold air into the region,” NBC4 Meteorologist David Biggar said. “That’s going to do a number to snow levels but it’s also really limiting the amount of moisture you can have in the atmosphere.

Showers are forecasted to scatter throughout the region into Friday but it isn’t slated to bring a significant amount of rainfall due to the chilly temps we’ll be experiencing.

“The colder the air is, the less moisture it can hold,” Biggar explained. “So that’s part of the reason why rain totals really don’t look that impressive with this system.”

Rain totals will be estimated to be at about half an inch in most areas.

While you keep a jacket on hand, you’ll also want to hold on to your hats since a wind advisory will be in effect for the deserts through 5 a.m. Friday.

This storm has the potential to bring the lowest snow levels of the season. Wintry weather will continue in SoCal’s mountains as snow levels will lower to 3,000 feet, making for potentially treacherous conditions through the mountain passes.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect for our mountains and will remain in place through Friday evening. Elevations above 3,000 feet may experience snow, gusty winds and frigid temperatures.

This brief storm won’t last long as conditions are expected to improve and dry Friday evening, making for a clear Saturday and Sunday.

“Absolutely beautiful weekend across Southern California,” Biggar said.