West Hollywood

Chin Chin, another iconic restaurant in West Hollywood, to close

The Sunset Plaza location will close its doors after 45 years.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another long-standing restaurant at West Hollywood’s Sunset Plaza announced its plans to close after more than four decades.

Chin Chin, which has served modern Chinese cuisine on Sunset Strip for 45 years, said it will close the West Hollywood location on Sunday, July 27.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“Over the decades, we’ve celebrated countless milestones, shared unforgettable meals and built lasting connections with our cherished guests,” the restaurant said in a social media announcement. “None of this would have been possible without your unwavering support, and for that, we are deeply grateful.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Chin Chin’s other locations in Brentwood and Studio City will remain open, the business said.

Operators added they are hoping to find a new location for the flagship location.

Several eateries, including The Den on Sunset and Rock & Reilly’s at Sunset Plaza recently closed, citing rising costs and decreased foot traffic in the area.

West Hollywood Feb 19

New initiative to help small businesses after wildfires

West Hollywood Feb 10

West Hollywood removes fake ICE flyers in Rainbow District

This article tagged under:

West Hollywood
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us