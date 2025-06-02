Chin Chin, another iconic restaurant in West Hollywood, to close

Another long-standing restaurant at West Hollywood’s Sunset Plaza announced its plans to close after more than four decades.

Chin Chin, which has served modern Chinese cuisine on Sunset Strip for 45 years, said it will close the West Hollywood location on Sunday, July 27.

“Over the decades, we’ve celebrated countless milestones, shared unforgettable meals and built lasting connections with our cherished guests,” the restaurant said in a social media announcement. “None of this would have been possible without your unwavering support, and for that, we are deeply grateful.”

Chin Chin’s other locations in Brentwood and Studio City will remain open, the business said.

Operators added they are hoping to find a new location for the flagship location.

Several eateries, including The Den on Sunset and Rock & Reilly’s at Sunset Plaza recently closed, citing rising costs and decreased foot traffic in the area.