Authorities ask for help to solve killing of art student from China in Newhall

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department is seeking the public's help in the death of a Cal Arts College art student.

Menghan Zhuang, a senior art student from China on a student visa, was killed at the Vista Condo Complex in Newhall on Feb. 4.

Zhuang’s preferred name was Emily King.

Homicide Bureau Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest.



This individual is a male who was seen entering the victim's apartment the night before and later seen leaving through her second-story bedroom window on the afternoon she was… pic.twitter.com/r9lYWALjn9 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 13, 2025

Deputies responded to a 6:47 call at 21314 Nandina Lane where they found King suffering from several still undisclosed injuries to her upper body.

King later died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department has released a photo of the man they suspect to be behind her death. Authorities say he was seen entering her apartment the night before on Feb. 3, and later exiting the building through the second story window the day of her death.

In a statement released by the LASD, investigators stated, “It is clear this was not a random act of violence, and that Menghan somehow knew the person of interest.”

A statement from Cal Arts College reads, “Our community is devastated by this loss, and our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, classmates and teachers,” and that “a memorial gathering for the campus community is being planned.”

A motion authored by county Supervisor Kathryn Barger for a $20,000 reward will be up for approval by the Board of Supervisors next Tuesday. If approved, the reward will take effect on Feb. 13.

The Sheriff's Department asks those with information related to King's death either call the hotline at (800) 222-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online.