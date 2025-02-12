Chino farm experiences boom in business with grocery stores' sky-high egg prices

As egg prices soar at grocery stores, so does business for one Southern California-based farm as consumers seek the common grocery item for a cheaper cost.

Hoping to avoid grocery store prices, dozens of vehicles were seen in line outside Billy’s Egg Farm in Chino on Tuesday. The cost of eggs has skyrocketed recently due to a bird flu outbreak, with a carton of a dozen eggs reaching $8, according to data from Expana. Consumers paid about $4.15 for a dozen eggs on average in December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With the bird flu sickening chickens, farmers have experienced a shortage of eggs, driving up costs. As a result, some retailers like Trader Joe’s and Costco have imposed limits on how many cartons of eggs customers can purchase.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Billy’s Egg Farm, which opens at 8 a.m., said it expected to sell out of eggs by 11 a.m. One customer who purchased from the farm said they waited in line for an hour to purchase eggs.

