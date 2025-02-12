Chino

Chino farm experiences boom in business with grocery stores' sky-high egg prices

On Tuesday, Billy’s Egg Farm, which opens at 8 a.m., said it expected to sell out of eggs by 11 a.m.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

As egg prices soar at grocery stores, so does business for one Southern California-based farm as consumers seek the common grocery item for a cheaper cost.

Hoping to avoid grocery store prices, dozens of vehicles were seen in line outside Billy’s Egg Farm in Chino on Tuesday. The cost of eggs has skyrocketed recently due to a bird flu outbreak, with a carton of a dozen eggs reaching $8, according to data from Expana. Consumers paid about $4.15 for a dozen eggs on average in December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

health & wellness Feb 8

Are eggs safe to eat as bird flu spreads? Food to eat and avoid

Food & Drink Jan 28

Egg prices are soaring. Don't expect that to change anytime soon

With the bird flu sickening chickens, farmers have experienced a shortage of eggs, driving up costs. As a result, some retailers like Trader Joe’s and Costco have imposed limits on how many cartons of eggs customers can purchase.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Billy’s Egg Farm, which opens at 8 a.m., said it expected to sell out of eggs by 11 a.m. One customer who purchased from the farm said they waited in line for an hour to purchase eggs.

For more information on Billy’s Egg Farm, click here.

This article tagged under:

ChinoBusinessEconomy
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us