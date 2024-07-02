A freshman football player at Chino High School died just days after suffering a medical emergency in the school’s pool, the Chino Valley School District said Monday.

A parent of another player said that the boy was expected to be a star athlete on the team, adding that he was also a good swimmer.

While the school district could not share many details pending an investigation, they did confirm the boy was at the pool for a football team related-activity Friday when he nearly drowned.

According to the Chino Valley Fire Department, EMS crews responded to the school for a possible drowning. They arrived within five minutes, and the boy had already been pulled out of the water.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

They transported him to the hospital, where he remained on life support until Sunday.

The district explained that they are waiting on the investigation to determine the cause of the medical emergency.

“We would like to reassure our community that the appropriate staff is examining all of the details surrounding the situation,” said Andy Johnston a spokesperson for the Chino Valley Unified School District.

Johnston also confirmed the boy previously attended a middle school within the district.

Chino High students swimming in a neighborhood pool Monday said they heard about what happened and were thinking of the boys’ family.

“He just passed away, like, out of nowhere," said Sophomore Jose Juarez. "He was in the pool, and he was having fun. But things happened so I feel bad for his parents and his family."

The district said counselors are available for all students and staff at the high school.