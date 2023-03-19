Chino Hills

4 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on 71 Freeway in Chino Hills

A fiery early morning crash leaves four dead in Chino Hills.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people were killed on a Southern California freeway early Sunday in a fiery crash that authorities said was likely caused by a wrong-way driver. 

The crash was reported before 3 a.m. on the southbound 71 Freeway near Central Avenue in Chino Hills . Four people died at the scene in southwest San Bernardino County.

The southbound 71 Freeway remains closed until further notice. 

Details about the identifies of the deceased were not immediately available. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Chino Hills
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us