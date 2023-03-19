4 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on 71 Freeway in Chino Hills

Four people were killed on a Southern California freeway early Sunday in a fiery crash that authorities said was likely caused by a wrong-way driver.

The crash was reported before 3 a.m. on the southbound 71 Freeway near Central Avenue in Chino Hills . Four people died at the scene in southwest San Bernardino County.

The southbound 71 Freeway remains closed until further notice.

Details about the identifies of the deceased were not immediately available.