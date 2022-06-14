Woman Held Captive in Chino Hills Home for Months Escapes

A woman recently escaped from a Chino Hills home where she had been held captive for months, and now the owner of the home has been arrested and is facing multiple felony charges, including disfigurement.

New disturbing details in the kidnapping and torture case in Chino Hills have emerged, including surveillance video showing San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies serving a search warrant last week at the home of Peter Anthony McGuire.

Some neighbors say he kept a very low profile.

"I've lived here 24 years. I've seen him only once or twice and it's always in the evening," Jerry Napoli said.

The 59-year-old man is accused of kidnapping, raping and torturing a 22-year-old woman who had moved into his home earlier this year.

Investigators allege McGuire held her captive for months until last Thursday when she escaped.

"She managed to get out of the house while he was there, but prior to deputies making there way to that house, he did leave the scene," San Bernardino County Sheriff's Mara Rodriguez said.

Investigators say the victim made her way to nearby Alterra Park where she screamed for help and good Samaritans came to her rescue.

"They were able to basically take her away from the area where she had come to the park and called 911, and stayed with her until deputies and paramedics could get there," Rodriguez said.

Hours after the escape, police caught up with McGuire at a home in Placentia where investigators say he barricaded himself inside.

Early Saturday morning he was taken into custody. He also faces a special allegation of great bodily injury for disfigurement.

"She suffered some severe trauma, a lot of physical injuries, and she is still hospitalized and being treated for those injuries," Rodriguez said.

NBCLA confirmed that McGuire is a private investigator who owns a company called Hollywood Off Duty Protection and Investigations.

McGuire has pleaded not guilty to the charges and will be back in court Thursday. He is on a no-bail hold.