Chino Hills lottery ticket with 5 out of 6 numbers adds up to $508,408 win

Someone bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Chino Hills worth $508,408 after Friday night's drawing.

The half-million-dollar ticket that matched five of six numbers was sold at a 76 gas station on Chino Avenue in the San Bernardino County community. The ticket missed the Mega Number.

The numbers drawn Friday were 4, 11, 23, 33, 49 and the Mega number was 23. The estimated jackpot was $522 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers. That pushes the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing to $560 million.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or a multiple of $1 million. In California, the law requires payoffs of lottery games on a pari-mutuel basis, which means they are determined by sales and the number of winners.

The drawing was the 19th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.