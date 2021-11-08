south el monte

Chino Hills Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash

The woman was struck by a four-door sedan while lying in the traffic lane after the motorcycle crash. The CHP wants to question the sedan driver, who did not stop.

By City News Service

Getty

A Chino Hills woman was killed when the motorcycle she was riding hit a metal guardrail and she was ejected from her bike at a freeway interchange in South El Monte, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported about 7:25 p.m. Saturday on the transition from the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway to the northbound San Gabriel River (605)
Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist identified as 32-year-old Candace Ostler crashed a 2019 Harley Davidson into a guardrail and was ejected, the CHP said. Ostler and the motorcycle came to rest in the number 5 northbound lane of the San Gabriel River Freeway and she was struck by a four-door sedan while lying in the traffic lane.

The sedan driver did not stop and the CHP wants to question them.

Anyone with information was asked to call Officer A. Hamel or Officer K. Tao at 562-868-0503.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

south el monteCalifornia Highway PatrolCHINO HILLSmotorcycle crash
