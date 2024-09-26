Chino

Chino encourages public to use services to avoid illegally dumping large items

By Christian Cazares and Karla Rendon

Illegal dumping is becoming a problem for one city in the Inland Empire and it could cost residents a lot of money.

Officials with the City of Chino are encouraging the public to use its services for bulky item removals instead of dumping them. Leaving large, unwanted items out could cost violators a penalty that begins at $250.

“We inform our residents about the resources, which include bulky item pickup three times a year,” said Chris Corban, Deputy Director of Development Services in the city. “Special days to drop of items and twice for hazardous waste like motor oil and paint, batteries, electronics.”

In an effort to help residents combat illegal dumping, the city also offers events every second and fourth Saturday of the month to help community members dispose of large items.

Corban said disposing of unwanted items the proper way keeps the public safe.

“Some of the stuff we see, we don’t know what it is,” he said. “It has chemicals or oils and you don’t know what it is and it’s a challenge because it has to be disposed of properly.”

The city is encouraging its residents to report illegal dumping via the MyChino app, the city’s website of by calling police.

For more information on bulky item collections in Chino, click here.

