CHP Search for Pursuit Driver Who Fled on Foot in San Gabriel

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley when the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a residential area Sunday night.

The vehicle, which was believed to be a gray Dodge Charger, was traveling at high speeds of over 100 mph.

No CHP patrol units were behind the vehicle due to the dangerous nature of the pursuit, but an air unit remained overhead.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, running around a residential street.

It appeared that he did not have a specific place to run to and was simply looking to evade the authorities.

CHP officers were searching for the driver along North Charlotte Avenue in East San Gabriel.

No further details were immediately available.