Car chase

CHP cruiser overturns while pursuing stolen vehicle on freeway in Compton

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A California Highway Patrol cruiser overturned during a high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle on the 91 Freeway in Compton Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the Artesia Freeway at Lakewood Boulevard after receiving reports from the Norwalk Sheriff's Station regarding a stolen vehicle at around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the CHP.

At one point during the pursuit, a CHP cruiser overturned following a collision. No injuries were reported, and the suspect fled, the CHP reported.

Investigators remained at the scene Tuesday evening to determine what caused the crash.

