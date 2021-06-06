CHP: Higher Than Usual Freeway Shootings in Southern California

Three freeway shootings were reported Saturday, two along the 605 and one on the 405.

A man suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital from a shooting that occurred on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting was reported at 11:23 p.m. Saturday and occurred on the southbound freeway, north of Arrow Highway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Paramedics transported the victim, a man in his 30s from Azusa, to Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center with a single gunshot wound.

The CHP's Baldwin Park office urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 626-338-1164. Meanwhile, authorities were trying to determine whether this shooting was related to another one that also occurred on the San Gabriel River (605) and also in Irwindale.

The second incident was reported at 5:13 p.m. Saturday on the southbound 605 at Lower Azusa Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

Shots were fired and at least one vehicle crashed. It was indicated that the shooting may have caused the crash, Kravig said.

Los Angeles County firefighters summoned to the scene were told there were no injuries, said Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters.

In the 405, near Wilshire Boulevard LA City Fire transported someone with a gunshot injury to the UCLA hospital.

CHP reminds everyone to be vigilant, stay calm and don’t engage in any road rage.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP at 1-800-TELL-CHP.