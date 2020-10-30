Police pursuit

CHP in Pursuit of Driver of a Suspected Stolen Vehicle in Long Beach

By City News Service

NBC LA

CHP was in pursuit of a driver of a suspected stolen vehicle in Long Beach that had started out in Whittier Friday evening.

The suspect briefly stopped in an alley near Waite Court and Nardo Court, but then continued driving on East 10th Street, from Linden Avenue, in Long Beach.

The suspect then exited the vehicle near Broadway Court and La Reina Way and began running away through an apartment complex.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after near Atlantic Avenue and Eighth Street.

