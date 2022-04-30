Armed Robbery Suspect Jumps Off Freeway Bridge at End of LA Chase

Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night.

San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m.

The suspects had been linked to armed robberies in Henderson, Nevada, but the connection was not immediately made public.

The pursuit entered Los Angeles County at 8:46 p.m. on the westbound 210 Freeway, where the suspect vehicle hit speeds of 90 mph and wound up with the two men bailing out of the car at 9:25 p.m. on the southbound 110 Freeway at Eighth Street, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

The men were seen running across lanes of traffic from the southbound to northbound side. Video showed one suspect taken into custody near a parking garage as the search continued for a suspect believed to have jumped off the freeway from a bridge.

That man was located on the ground with at least one broken ankle and taken to a hospital, Kimball said. It was unclear if any weapons or stolen property was recovered.

The names of the suspects were not immediately released, nor was a description available concerning the armed robberies.