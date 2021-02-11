CHP Officer Among Three Injured in 10 Freeway Crash Near Downtown LA

Three people, including a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer, were injured Thursday in a crash on the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

Details about the injured individuals’ conditions were not immediately available.

The crash was reported late Thursday morning on the westbound side of the freeway near Vermont Avenue. The officer was at the scene of an earlier collision at the time of the crash.

Details about the collision were not immediately available. Video from NewsChopper4 showed the motorcycle on its side between two heavily damaged cars.

The westbound 10 Freeway is expected to remain closed for about six hours for the crash investigation. The southbound 110 Freeway to the westbound 10 Freeway connector road also is blocked.