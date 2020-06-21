CHP

CHP Officer Hit While Walking Along 10 Freeway in Alhambra

The extent of the officer's injuries was not known.

By City News Service

A California Highway Patrol officer was struck and injured by a vehicle Sunday while walking on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Alhambra near the Monterey Park border, an officer said.

The crash happened on the westbound 10 at New Avenue about 1:25 p.m., said CHP Officer Tony Polizzi.

Why the officer was walking along the freeway was not immediately released by the CHP.

The unnamed officer was transported to a hospital by another CHP unit, Polizzi said. His immediate condition was unknown.

The CHP issued a SigAlert, temporarily closing three lanes, which were reopened around 3:15 p.m., he added.

It appears the driver who struck the officer remained at the scene, Polizzi said.

