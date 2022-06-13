CHP Officer Shot During Traffic Stop in San Fernando Valley

A CHP officer was shot during a traffic stop and critically injured in Studio City on Monday, police said.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in front of a private school, Campbell Hall, in the 4500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, just off the 101 Freeway.

The officer was rushed to a hospital in critical condition while CHP cruisers provided an escort.

Further details were not immediately available.

The public was advised to avoid the area as authorities investigated the shooting.