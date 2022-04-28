CHP Officers Injured in Fiery Crash on 105 Freeway in Downey

At least one California Highway Patrol officer was injured early Thursday morning when a patrol cruiser was struck by another driver.

One person was in custody after the fiery crash at about 1:30 a.m. on the 105 Freeway. in Downey. CHP officers were called to the Lakewood Boulevard off ramp of the eastbound 105 Freeway after receiving a request for assistance from an officer, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

After stopping to investigate the collision, the officers' cruiser was struck by a SUV.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video showed the burned cruiser on the side of the freeway. A SUV was stopped nearby.

A witness said the other vehicle rear-ended the patrol car.

"Crazy speeds," the witness said, adding that at least one CHP officer was outside the patrol car when it was struck.

Another witness said the speeding driver went through a row of traffic safety flares that CHP officers placed on the freeway.

"They flew right past me," the witness said.

At least one officer was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood. Details about the officer's condition were not immediately available.

The crash closed all lanes of the eastbound 105 Freeway for several hours while CHP conducted its investigation.