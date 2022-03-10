CHP

CHP Officers Use SUV to Stop Wrong-Way Driver on Freeway

A wrong-way BMW driver crashed into a CHP SUV early Friday on the 10 Freeway

By Jonathan Lloyd

A car and CHP SUV after a Thursday March 10, 2022 on the 10 Freeway in Arlington Heights.
California Highway Patrol officers placed their patrol SUV in the path of a wrong-way driver early Thursday to end a dangerous situation on a Southern California freeway.

The CHP received a report at about 2 a.m. of a wrong-way driver in a BMW heading east on the westbound 10 Freeway in Arlington Heights. Officers conducted a traffic break using lights and sirens, but the driver did not stop.

The officers then placed their patrol vehicle in the BMW’s path on the freeway west of downtown Los Angeles.

“They attempted to stop the driver just by the presence,” said CHP Officer Richard Yebra. “The driver continued going eastbound and the officers had pretty much placed their patrol vehicle in the path of the wrong-way driver to prevent injuries to the public.”

Two officers in the SUV suffered minor injuries when the driver crashed into the patrol SUV. 

The BMW driver was hospitalized in critical condition. 

