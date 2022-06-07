Police Chase

CHP Sends Hyundai for a Spin in Santa Barbara-to-Sherman Oaks Chase

A driver was arrested on the 101 Freeway at the end of a chase that began in Santa Barbara.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A pursuit that began in Santa Barbara came to an end about 80 miles away and two hours later on a freeway in the west San Fernando Valley.

The chase involving a Hyundai sedan began after a report of a traffic violation. Details about the violation were not immediately available.

The driver was on the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles and entered the San Fernando Valley at about 2:30 p.m., encountering heavy traffic. The CHP brought the chase to an end with a PIT maneuver, sending the car into a spin and blocking in the driver.

The driver surrendered soon after the spin in Sherman Oaks.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Police Chase
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us