CHP Sends Hyundai for a Spin in Santa Barbara-to-Sherman Oaks Chase

A pursuit that began in Santa Barbara came to an end about 80 miles away and two hours later on a freeway in the west San Fernando Valley.

The chase involving a Hyundai sedan began after a report of a traffic violation. Details about the violation were not immediately available.

The driver was on the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles and entered the San Fernando Valley at about 2:30 p.m., encountering heavy traffic. The CHP brought the chase to an end with a PIT maneuver, sending the car into a spin and blocking in the driver.

The driver surrendered soon after the spin in Sherman Oaks.