Pursuit

Driver of Possibly Stolen Honda Crashes Into Parked Car in Long Beach

By Heather Navarro

The California Highway Patrol was pursuing a Honda in Orange County Monday afternoon before the chase headed into the Long Beach area.

It wasn't immediately clear why the vehicle was being chased, but authorities said the car was possibly stolen.

The driver started fleeing from CHP in the Santa Ana area before weaving in and out of traffic in Long Beach.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

California 32 mins ago

Search for Colorado Mom, Son After She Failed to Drop Off 12-Year-Old

free 51 mins ago

The Aquarium's Free Lectures Make a Splash

The driver crashed into a parked car and jumped from the car, before strolling from the scene to avoid authorities.

Shortly thereafter, the driver was taken into custody.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us