Driver of Possibly Stolen Honda Crashes Into Parked Car in Long Beach

The California Highway Patrol was pursuing a Honda in Orange County Monday afternoon before the chase headed into the Long Beach area.

It wasn't immediately clear why the vehicle was being chased, but authorities said the car was possibly stolen.

The driver started fleeing from CHP in the Santa Ana area before weaving in and out of traffic in Long Beach.

The driver crashed into a parked car and jumped from the car, before strolling from the scene to avoid authorities.

Shortly thereafter, the driver was taken into custody.