CHP Pursuit Ends in South El Monte With Standoff

A pursuit that started in El Monte Wednesday morning ended in a police standoff in South El Monte after the driver ditched his vehicle and ran into an apartment building.

The pursuit started just after 6 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Durfee Avenue in El Monte after a driver blew through a traffic break, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pursuit eventually ended in the 2800 block of Musgrove Avenue in the area of South El Monte.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the driver suspected in the pursuit was taken into police custody.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.