CHP Standoff and Possible Shooting Closes Part of 105 Freeway in Lynwood

A minivan stopped on a freeway transition road matched the description of the van sought in connection with a murder investigation.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Nyree Arabian

Officers were involved in a standoff with an armed person in a minivan Tuesday on a freeway transition road in the Lynwood area.

The standoff began after California Highway Patrol officers responded to a Toyota minivan stopped on the shoulder of the westbound 105 Freeway connector to the 710 Freeway. A person inside the van was holding a weapon, the CHP said.

Details about the type of weapon were not immediately available. NBC4 has reached out to authorities for more information about the person inside the van.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed one person transported in an ambulance from the scene. Details about the injured individual were not immediately available.

The minivan matches the description of a vehicle sought in connection with a triple-shooting Sunday that left one person dead. The 35-year-old man wanted in the shooting of his family members left the neighborhood in a vehicle, then carjacked a driver. 

Both sides of the 105 Freeway were closed due to the standoff. The transition road remains closed.

