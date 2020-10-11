Tesla Pursuit Driver Leaves the Scene of Crash That Left Passenger Injured

The driver of a black Tesla left the scene of a crash that left a woman injured and damaged a residence late Saturday at the end of a chase in Covina.

The Tesla Model 3 with paper plates came to a halt at 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Midsite Avenue, said Sgt. R. Rasmussen, a watch commander with the Covina Police Department, which was assisting the California Highway Patrol with the investigation.

The CHP began pursuing the westbound vehicle somewhere east of Azusa Avenue along the 10 Freeway due to reckless driving, a CHP spokesperson said.

But the driver didn't stop when asked, taking the exit at Azusa Avenue instead, according to CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

The Tesla turned into a parking garage at Azusa Avenue and North Garvey Avenue, but suddenly took off again when a CHP vehicle approached, according to the CHP.

After the driver made a right turn to continue eastbound on Workman Avenue, the CHP called off the official pursuit because the driver was going too fast for it to be considered in the public safety interest to keep trying to stop the Tesla, the CHP reported.

Then the car smashed into a nearby residential garage, a CHP spokesperson said. Security camera video showed the car spinning before slamming into other vehicles and the building.

The female passenger was taken to Pomona Valley Medical Center, as officers fanned out, looking for the driver, Kimball said.

Here injuries were described as moderate.