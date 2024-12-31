Holidays

CHP to conduct New Year's anti-DUI crackdown

The CHP will initiate its New Year's "maximum enforcement period" at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

By City News Service

For New Year's Eve, California Highway Patrol officers will ramp up operations in Los Angeles and Orange counties, and statewide, to crack down on drunken and drug-impaired motorists as part of a holiday period anti-DUI campaign.

The CHP will initiate its New Year's "maximum enforcement period" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators.

The campaign, which replicates a 30-hour MEP for Christmastime, will continue until late Wednesday night.

"Our officers are committed to working through the Holidays to ensure everyone can reach their destinations safely," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "Safe roads are possible when every driver makes responsible decisions behind the wheel.''

The 2023-24 New Year's MEP netted 892 arrests statewide, compared to 570 during the 2022-23 campaign, according to the CHP.

Last year's campaign, however, spanned three full days and nights because it was a holiday weekend. This year's effort falls in the middle of the week, meaning a shorter deployment.

