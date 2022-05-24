One Hospitalized in East Los Angeles Traffic Stop Shooting

One person was hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting that involved law enforcement officers Tuesday in East Los Angeles.

The shooting took place during a traffic stop at South Ford Boulevard and East Third Street in the East LA area. One person was hospitalized, but details about the individual's condition were not immediately available.

Video showed a patrol vehicle with a shattered rear window, possibly due to gunfire.

California Highway Patrol officers were fired on during the traffic stop, the sheriff's department said. The officers and sheriff's transit deputies returned fire, wounding one man, according to the sheriff's department.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities were searching for a second individual. A weapon was recovered at the scene, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Some freeway ramps for the nearby 710 Freeway were closed for the investigation.