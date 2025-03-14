Singer sensation Christina Aguilera has just been added to next month’s “We Love LA” free concert at the Hollywood Bowl dedicated to first responders and those impacted by the wildfires in January, the Los Angeles Philharmonic announced Friday.

Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel will lead the LA Philharmonic concert that will also feature Gerald Clayton, the Palisades Charter High School Band and other special guests that will be announced.

The program also includes the music of LA Phil collaborators John Williams and Gabriela Ortiz alongside selections from Mahler, Gershwin, Canon and more.

Aguilera, an international award-winning singer-songwriter, is the recipient of seven Grammys, including two Latin Grammy Awards.

The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on April 1.

The Hollywood Bowl website encourages first responders and community members impacted by the wildfires to register for the chance to get free tickets.

“Registrants will be randomly selected and notified beginning Thursday, March 20 at 12 p.m.”, stated the Hollywood Bowl website. Free tickets will be available for selected registrants on March 21.

The “We Love LA” concert will also be broadcast live on Classical California KUSC.