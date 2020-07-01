Christina Ricci Reportedly Obtains Emergency Protective Order Against Husband

Actress Christina Ricci obtained an emergency protective order against her husband, which prohibits contact between the two, it was reported Wednesday.

The order came after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a domestic battery call at Ricci's Woodland Hills home about 9:20 a.m. on June 25, according to Us Weekly.

James Heerdegen was not arrested, but "a report was completed,'' police told the celebrity news magazine.

The 40-year-old actress met Heerdegen, a film producer, on the set of ABC's "Pan Am'' series in 2011, which starred Ricci alongside Margot Robbie.

They have a 5-year-old son.