Christina Ricci Reportedly Obtains Emergency Protective Order Against Husband

The 40-year-old actress met Heerdegen, a film producer, on the set of ABC's "Pan Am'' series in 2011, which starred Ricci alongside Margot Robbie.

By City News Service

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 24: James Heerdegen (L) and Christina Ricci attend the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb and Neuro Drinks celebrating EJAF and the 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF)

Actress Christina Ricci obtained an emergency protective order against her husband, which prohibits contact between the two, it was reported Wednesday.

The order came after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a domestic battery call at Ricci's Woodland Hills home about 9:20 a.m. on June 25, according to Us Weekly.

James Heerdegen was not arrested, but "a report was completed,'' police told the celebrity news magazine.

They have a 5-year-old son.

