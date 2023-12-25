Powerball

Christmas Day Powerball draw worth $638 million

By Elizabeth Chavolla

NBC Universal, Inc.

No one matched Saturday night’s Powerball numbers, so the value of Monday's drawing has jumped to an estimated $638 million.

The winning numbers for Saturday's draw were: 9, 14, 17, 18, 53 and the red ball 6.

The lucky winner will have the option to choose a lump sum payout worth $321 million or an annuity, doled out over 30 years.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The latest Powerball jackpot ticket was sold at a Frazier Park liquor store in California in October of this year. That ticket was worth $1.73 billion.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

Powerball

Frazier Park liquor store owners ecstatic after selling $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot ticket

Powerball

Powerball Billionaire Buys Second Home Worth $4 Million in Hometown of Altadena

To date, the largest lottery jackpot won in the United States has been $2.04 billion. That single Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station in Altadena, California, on November 7, 2022. The winner of that ticket was Edwin Castro.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us